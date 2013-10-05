BOGOTA Oct 5 Colombia's consumer price
inflation in September was 0.29 percent, unchanged from the same
month a year ago, the government said on Saturday.
The increase, driven mainly by housing, food and healthcare
costs, was higher than market expectations. A Reuters survey of
analysts had predicted inflation for September of 0.16 percent.
The cumulative inflation rate from January through September
was 2.16 percent, down from 2.32 percent in the same period of
2012. Twelve-month inflation through September was 2.27 percent
versus 3.08 percent in the prior 12-month period.
Housing costs increased 0.49 percent in September and food,
which has a nearly 30 percent weighting in the calculation of
consumer price inflation, rose 0.38 percent while healthcare
costs rose 0.31 percent.
Education-related costs rose 0.14 percent, entertainment by
0.11 percent and clothing 0.01 percent. Communications costs
fell overall by 0.04 percent.
Colombia's inflation rate for calendar 2012 was 2.44
percent, close to the lower end of the central bank's target
range of between 2 and 4 percent, which has remained the same
for 2013.
Relatively low inflation has enabled the bank to lop 200
basis points off the benchmark interest rate since July last
year, then hold it at 3.25 percent for six straight months so
far.