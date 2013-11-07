BOGOTA Nov 7 Colombia's inflation rate for 2013 could turn out even lower than the 2.4 percent the central bank has been expecting, its chief, Jose Dario Uribe, said on Thursday, following the announcement this week of surprising low October inflation.

The central bank has set a target range of 2 to 4 percent for inflation this year with a preferred level of 3 percent.

Very low inflation or even deflation, a persistent fall in prices, can be damaging to an economy by encouraging consumers to defer purchases in the expectation goods will become cheaper.

"We were saying before that inflation would turn out at 2.4 percent. Possibly it will be below 2.4 percent this year," Uribe said at an economic seminar in Bogota.

On Tuesday, the national statistics agency, DANE, said that consumer prices fell on average during the month of October by 0.26 percent while 12-month inflation (Nov-Oct) was 1.84 percent, below the target range.

Uribe said the central bank's economic growth estimate for 2013 was unchanged at 4 percent, lower than the 4.5 percent forecast the Finance Ministry has made.