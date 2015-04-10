BOGOTA, April 10 Colombia has opened bidding on 13.2 trillion pesos ($5.3 billion) in road construction contracts for the second phase of a major infrastructure overhaul, the government said on Friday.

The projects, part of the country's so-called '4G' road infrastructure plan, are expected to help stimulate growth in Latin America's No. 4 economy, where government revenue has been battered by the global fall in oil prices.

The 4G project, whose three phases are set to lead to some $18 billion in construction spending over six years, was launched in 2014 by the government of President Juan Manuel Santos.

Bidding on the second phase, which includes bridge and tunnel projects, will close on June 19, the national infrastructure agency said.

Companies from Spain, France, Portugal and Costa Rica, among other countries, have been involved in the pre-bidding process along with local firms, the agency said.

The 4G effort could help solve transportation headaches that slow the industrial and exports sectors in the Andean country, which has signed dozens of free trade agreements in the last decade.

Spending on the project could add 1.5 percentage points to growth in the $360 billion economy, the center-right Santos told Reuters in an interview this week.

Analysts say construction will be a crucial sector for gross domestic product growth, estimated at 3.6 percent in 2015, down from 4.6 percent last year.

Bidding for the first phase of 4G, valued at 12 billion pesos, ended last year. Construction is set to begin this summer.

($1 = 2,494.77 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Christian Plumb)