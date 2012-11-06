BOGOTA Nov 6 Colombian brokerage Interbolsa
ceded management of its local bond portfolio to Bancolombia,
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday, just days
after the nation's market regulator took administrative control
of the financial entity.
Colombia's financial markets watchdog on Nov. 2 intervened
in Interbolsa after the brokerage failed to make a payment to a
local bank. The regulator will decide in the coming weeks
whether liquidation is in order for Interbolsa, which executes a
third of the daily operations on the stock market and has about
50,000 clients.
"Late last night an agreement was reached with Bancolombia
which will manage the TES operations," Cardenas said on local
Caracol Radio in reference to Interbolsa's portfolio of Treasury
bonds, known as TES.
"Interbolsa ceded to Bancolombia all operations associated
with public debt so that the market can advance today without
any problems."
The regulator's intervention came at a time when Colombia's
capital markets are rising and companies are increasingly going
public to tap local resources for investment abroad.
The market regulator last took control of an entity in 2011
when it liquidated Proyectar Valores brokerage over poor
resource management.
Interbolsa is part of Interbolsa SA Comisionista de Bolsa
that includes insurance and investment arms and also
operates in Brazil, Panama and the United States.