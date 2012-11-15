* Inquiry is first step to possible formal investigation
* Government acted "forcefully" on Interbolsa issue - Santos
By Jack Kimball and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Nov 15 The Colombian Inspector General's
Office, which investigates public officials, opened a
preliminary inquiry on Thursday into whether government bodies
dropped the ball in the collapse of the country's largest
brokerage house.
The downfall of Interbolsa has dented investor confidence in
the Andean nation's capital markets but has not shown a broader
contagion to the financial system in Latin America's
fourth-largest economy.
The Inspector General's Office said it would gather evidence
to see whether government bodies or ministries failed to
properly monitor the brokerage. The inquiry is the first step in
a possible formal investigation.
The office is an autonomous agency charged with monitoring
public officials' performance for compliance with professional
standards.
Colombian authorities are liquidating Interbolsa after the
brokerage failed to make a scheduled bank payment.
On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office said it would
open a criminal investigation into the case, citing conflicts of
interest, possible share price manipulation and "hiding"
information as reasons for the inquest.
The brokerage said that it had supported the wrong
investment strategy but that the company had in no way deceived
its clients or the market.
The financial market regulator essentially took over
Interbolsa earlier this month after it was unable to make a
payment due to a liquidity squeeze tied to repurchase
agreements, or repos.
The debacle has so far only affected the brokerage, which is
part of the larger Grupo Interbolsa that includes
insurance and investment arms and also operates in Brazil,
Panama and the United States.
The government has repeatedly said it was a one-time event
and not indicative of wider problems in the economy.
The brokerage, with about 50,000 clients, accounts for about
one-third of daily operations on the stock market.
Market players have taken a wait-and-see approach over
Interbolsa, agreeing with the government that it was probably an
isolated case, but also staying alert to any signs of a
spillover into other companies.
Speaking on a trip to Portugal, President Juan Manuel Santos
said that the government had responded quickly and correctly to
the scandal.
"It's a demonstration of how to act properly," Santos said.
"(The government) acted prudently but forcefully."
(Editing by W Simon)