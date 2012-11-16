BOGOTA Nov 16 Colombian regulators on Friday
ordered the reorganization of Grupo Interbolsa after
its stock brokerage, the largest in the Andean country,
collapsed earlier this month.
The Superintendent of Societies, which monitors
publicly-traded companies, said that if a reorganization is not
successful, the company would be liquidated. It set a time limit
of six months.
Grupo Interbolsa includes insurance and investment arms. The
downfall of its stock brokerage was caused by the inability to
make a payment due to a liquidity squeeze.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)