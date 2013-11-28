BOGOTA Nov 28 Colombia's inspector general said
on Thursday the government's financial regulator had been
removed from his post and banned from holding public office for
12 years after the collapse of the country's largest brokerage.
The ruling follows an investigation into whether the
financial watchdog failed to properly monitor the brokerage
Interbolsa in the months leading up to its financial implosion
last year.
Chief regulator Gerardo Hernandez failed to take sufficient
measures to protect Interbolsa shareholders and to prevent its
collapse, Inspector General Alejandro Ordonez told reporters.
"The financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez was found
disciplinarily responsible ... and so we have applied the
sanction of being declared generally ineffective for 12 years,"
said Ordonez, whose office investigates public officials.
The downfall of Interbolsa dented investor confidence in the
Andean nation's capital markets when it fell apart a year ago.
But its collapse did not lead to broader contagion in the
financial system in Latin America's fifth-largest economy.
Colombian authorities liquidated Interbolsa after the
brokerage failed to make a scheduled bank payment. A criminal
investigation was also opened, citing conflicts of interest,
possible share price manipulation and "hiding" information as
reasons for the inquest.
The brokerage said it had supported the wrong investment
strategy but that the company had in no way deceived its clients
or the market.
The financial market regulator took over Interbolsa after it
was unable to make a payment due to a liquidity squeeze tied to
repurchase agreements.
The brokerage, which had about 50,000 clients, accounted for
about one-third of daily operations on the stock market.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Dan
Grebler)