By Manuela Badawy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 25 Colombia needs $45 billion
invested in infrastructure in the next five years to sustain the
country's economic growth, Bernardo Norena, chief executive of
Citi Colombia said this week in New York.
Top officials from the country's government and major
state-owned and private companies were in New York and London
promoting investment in Colombia's markets that have been deemed
expensive or difficult to get into.
Even with an investment-grade rating and a record of $15
billion poured into the country last year, Colombia still needs
to revamp and build much needed infrastructure such as airports,
roads all across the country and coastal ports, according
to Norena, whose company sponsored the investment promotion
gatherings.
The Andean country's economy is expected to grow between 4.5
and 5.5 percent this year but its markets have a long way to go
and are in need of global capital to fuel the economy further.
Colombia's free trade agreement with the United States came
into effect earlier this month and is in talks with South Korea
and Japan. The country has trade agreements with Canada and with
most of Latin American countries, and is in negotiations with
the European Union.
Still some foreign investors view company valuations at a
premium to other markets and thus might shy away from its
markets.
But Juan Pablo Cordoba, chief executive of the Colombian
stock market, said that cost of capital has seen a reduction of
500 basis points in the past five years while the government has
improved its ease of doing business and investor protection
laws.
"Discount rates have gone down dramatically. The alternative
for investors is very limited and that is justifying higher
valuations," said Cordoba, who like other executives at the
event, spoke to journalists in New York on Tuesday.
With developed economies in financial straits, the time
could be ripe for international and regional firms to expand
within Latin America.
"The European crisis has been an advantage for many Latin
American companies because many investments made by European
companies in the region will need to divest, especially those
companies based in Spain, Portugal and Italy," said Jose Alberto
Velez, chief executive of Grupo Argos, Colombia's No. 1
cement maker. "There are enormous opportunities for our
companies to acquire those investments."
Spain's Banco Santander sold assets to Chilean
Corpbanca last year, HSBC sold Central American
assets to Colombia's third largest bank Davivienda
while Spain's No. 2 bank BBVA may sell its Latin
American pension fund businesses in the region.
"Flight to quality is being reversed," Gerardo Grajales,
chief financial officer of Colombia-based and regional airliner
Avianca-Taca.
Still only 19 percent of shareholders of Colombia's stock
exchange are foreign investors, for Grupo Argos, the largest
cement producer in the country, that number shrinks to only 2.4
percent and for electrical company Empresa de Energia de Bogota
(EEB) foreign investors make only 1 percent. Avianca-Taca is 90
percent foreign-owned.
So far this year Colombia's stock exchange has seen three
initial public offerings and is expected to have up to five
more, but that is not enough for Cordoba, its chief executive.
Last year the exchange held a record of nine public
offerings attracting $7 billion, the second largest amount in
Latin America that year, he said.
"Our market is doing very well but the number of companies
listed on the exchange is a challenge and we are working in
bringing more companies," Cordoba said. "Our goal is to make
Colombia part of every portfolio investment globally."
Colombia's exchange, Bolsa de Valores de Colombia,
integrated last year with Peru's and Chile's to
to form MILA, which allows cross-border electronic trading in
the companies listed in the three exchanges.
MILA already has more than 546 listed companies with
combined market capitalization of $599 billion, the
second-largest after Brazil in the region and traded volumes
last year of $100 billion.
Companies like Grupo Argos, EEB and Avianca-Taca
are Colombian-based firms with growing ties between
regional countries thanks to political and economic stability as
well as increased security.