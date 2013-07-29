BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday the government would seek to
raise at least 4.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion) from the sale
of its stake in Isagen, the Andean nation's
third-biggest electricity generator.
The proceeds from the sale of the 57.6 percent stake would
go toward investment in infrastructure projects after a new
administration takes office in August 2014, Cardenas told
reporters in Bogota.
"The funds are indispensable for the country to make a great
leap in terms of infrastructure," Cardenas said. "The process
will take some time."
The sale will kick off in about 30 days, with the shares
first offered to its employees, pensioners and employment funds
at 2,850 pesos each. In the second round the government will
sell shares to the general market at a higher price, Cardenas
said.
Isagen shares closed at 2,720 pesos, down 0.9 percent from
Friday.
Isagen owns and operates six electricity generators in the
provinces of Antioquia, Santander, Caldas and Tolima.