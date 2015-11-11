BOGOTA Nov 11 A group of Colombian lawmakers
has proposed a bill that would modify regulations for selling
state-owned companies and require congressional approval for the
sale of assets like power generator Isagen.
The proposal comes as the government moves forward to divest
its majority stake in the electricity company after the
privatization was approved by the country's top judicial
authority.
The government hopes to raise at least 5 trillion pesos
(some $1.7 billion) from the sale, with the proceeds going to
fund roads.
"Congress would have to approve the sale," the Tax Justice
Network, one of the principal opponents of the Isagen sale, said
in a statement. "The government cannot just notify us, it will
have to present a technical plan to justify the sale of assets."
The reform would help safeguard other state companies like
electricity distributor ISA and oil company Ecopetrol, the
statement said.
"The sale of a business like Isagen cannot be completed
without the approval of Congress," leftist Senator Antonio
Navarro Wolff, one of the bill's proponents, told Reuters.
Though a date has not been set for the Isagen sale, finance
ministry sources said it could take place by the beginning of
next year.
($1 = 2,935.86 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Christian Plumb)