BOGOTA Jan 4 Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management and Chile's Colbun will bid for
the controlling stake in Colombian power generator Isagen
at an auction on Jan. 13, the Colombian Finance
Ministry said on Monday.
Consortiums controlled by the two companies confirmed their
continued interest in the 57.6 percent stake in Isagen to
authorities, the ministry said. The stake is valued at around
$1.94 billion.
"Both consortiums are now authorized to present offers in
the auctions of the state's shares in Isagen, which will take
place on 13 January 2016," the statement said.
The government plans to invest proceeds from the sale in
infrastructure projects.
The sale of the utility has been suspended at least twice
because of legal challenges. The latest appeal seeking to halt
the sale was rejected in September.
