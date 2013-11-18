BOGOTA Nov 18 Colombia will on Tuesday begin the sale of its majority stake in the nation's third-biggest electricity generator Isagen, Deputy Finance Minister Andres Restrepo told Reuters.

On completion, the sale of the 57.6 percent could raise as much as 5 trillion pesos ($2.6 billion), the government has said.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for investment in infrastructure after a new administration takes office in August 2014.