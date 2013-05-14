* High-profile journalist escaped assassination attempt
* Hit man in Colombia's capital, government agency says
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, May 14 Colombia on Tuesday warned of a
plot by an organized crime group to kill several high-profile
journalists, just weeks after an assassination attempt on an
investigative reporter boosted concerns over threats to a free
press in the violence-plagued Andean nation.
Journalists and investigators have long been the target of
attacks and threats in Colombia, allegedly carried out by
corrupt politicians, drug lords, Marxist rebels, and right-wing
paramilitary leaders to silence coverage that may damage their
interests.
A hit man has entered the Colombian capital to kill
columnist Leon Valencia, analyst Ariel Avila and reporter
Gonzalo Guillen, according to Andres Villamizar, head of a
government-run agency to protect high-profile targets.
"We won't allow these plans to be carried out," Villamizar
said early Tuesday from his Twitter account, pledging to step up
security.
Even though a U.S.-backed military offensive has improved
security over the last decade, the threats throw a spotlight
once more on the dangers for reporters covering corruption and
criminal gangs in Colombia, just when the government is seeking
a peace accord with the biggest rebel group, the FARC.
The threat likely stems from an investigation into links
between paramilitary groups and politicians during last year's
municipal elections, Valencia, a former ELN rebel and columnist
for respected Semana magazine, told Reuters. The hit man is
thought to have traveled from the northern Cesar province.
"No doubt we're afraid because the people involved are very
powerful and have no limits," the former member of the National
Liberation Army said. "We will continue investigating, nothing
will stop us."
Paramilitary groups continue to operate across Colombia even
after former President Alvaro Uribe negotiated their
demobilization in 2008 and many handed in their weapons in
exchange for soft jail sentences. Thousands have morphed into
new drug-funded crime gangs and continue to kill and threaten if
their operations are at risk.
It was not immediately clear why Guillen would be targeted
alongside Valencia and Avila.
CRIMINAL GROUPS
Colombia has been rattled by a five-decade war against
various insurgent groups - including the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and paramilitary forces - that has
killed more than 100,000 people and forced millions to flee
their homes.
Some analysts believe the threat against the press never
receded. Journalists simply watered down their coverage and
engaged in self censorship to remain under the assassin's radar.
The new generation of criminal gangs is now fighting with
the FARC and paramilitary groups for control of drug-smuggling
routes and illegal activities, while journalists, union workers
and residents are often caught in the middle.
The latest threat comes on the heels of an assassination
attempt two weeks ago on Ricardo Calderon, an investigative
journalist who narrowly survived an ambush that riddled his car
with bullets as he returned to Bogota after reporting on
irregularities in a military prison for Semana magazine.
Last week, eight journalists were given 24 hours to leave
the city of Valledupar, in Cesar province, as they reported on
government attempts to return stolen land to war victims.
Leaflets authored by a little-known group, the Anti-land
Restitution Army, declared the reporters collaborators and hence
targets for death.
Paramilitary groups and FARC rebels have seized millions of
acres (hectares) of land from residents in Colombia, either
under threat of death or as they fled the fighting. The
government is seeking to return the land, but already many
activists have been murdered for trying to reclaim their
property.
All the reporters and analysts threatened have worked on
some of the most damning stories, including corruption in
northern La Guajira province, the government's intelligence
agency wire tapping opponents, and right-wing paramilitary
involvement in the nation's Congress.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Editing
by Vicki Allen)