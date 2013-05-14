* Prominent journalist escaped assassination attempt
* Hit man in Colombia's capital, government agency says
* President Santos says 90 reporters under protection
(Adds comments from President Santos)
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, May 14 Colombia's government warned on
Tuesday of a plot by a criminal group to kill several
high-profile journalists just weeks after the attempted
assassination of an investigative reporter boosted concerns over
threats to a free press in the violence-plagued Andean nation.
President Juan Manuel Santos also announced that 90
journalists are being given protection by the government. He
urged Attorney General Eduardo Montealegre to investigate
attacks against journalists.
"In this government, we're totally committed to get to the
very bottom of the problems that undermine this fundamental
right to be well-informed that all Colombians have," Santos said
at an event to promote media rights.
Journalists and investigators have long been the target of
attacks and threats in Colombia, allegedly carried out by
corrupt politicians, drug lords, Marxist rebels and right-wing
paramilitary leaders to silence coverage that may damage their
interests.
A hit man has entered the Colombian capital to kill
columnist Leon Valencia, analyst Ariel Avila and reporter
Gonzalo Guillen, according to Andres Villamizar, head of a
government-run agency to protect high-profile targets.
"We won't allow these plans to be carried out," Villamizar
said early on Tuesday on his Twitter account, pledging to step
up security.
Before entering politics, Santos served as an editor at the
country's top newspaper, El Tiempo, once owned by his family. He
said he will strive to protect freedom of expression "because
that's where I was born, it's at the heart of who I am."
Even though a U.S.-backed military offensive has improved
security in Colombia over the last decade, the new threats throw
a spotlight once again on the dangers for reporters covering
corruption and criminal gangs in Colombia. This comes as the
government seeks a peace accord with the biggest rebel group,
the FARC.
The threat likely stems from an investigation into links
between paramilitary groups and politicians during last year's
municipal elections, Valencia, a former Marxist rebel and
columnist for the respected Semana magazine, told Reuters.
The hit man was probably hired by a criminal group with
links to politicians, Valencia said.
"No doubt we're afraid because the people involved are very
powerful and have no limits," Valencia said. "We will continue
investigating, nothing will stop us."
Paramilitary groups continue to operate across Colombia even
after former President Alvaro Uribe negotiated their
demobilization in 2008 and many handed in their weapons in
exchange for light jail sentences. Thousands have morphed into
new drug-funded crime gangs and continue to kill and make
threats if their operations are at risk.
It was not immediately clear why Guillen would be targeted
alongside Valencia and Avila.
CRIMINAL GROUPS
Colombia has been rattled by a five-decade war involving
various insurgent groups - including the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and paramilitary forces - that has
killed more than 100,000 people and forced millions to flee
their homes.
The new generation of criminal gangs is now fighting with
the FARC and paramilitary groups for control of drug-smuggling
routes and illegal activities, while journalists, union workers
and residents are often caught in the middle.
The latest threat comes on the heels of an assassination
attempt two weeks ago on Ricardo Calderon, an investigative
journalist who narrowly survived an ambush that riddled his car
with bullets as he returned to Bogota after reporting on
irregularities in a military prison for Semana magazine.
Last week, eight journalists were given 24 hours to leave
the city of Valledupar, in Cesar province, as they reported on
government attempts to return stolen land to war victims.
Leaflets from a little-known group, the Anti-land Restitution
Army, declared the reporters collaborators and hence targets for
death.
All the reporters and analysts threatened have worked on
some of the most damning stories, including corruption in
northern La Guajira province, the government's intelligence
agency wire tapping opponents, and right-wing paramilitary
involvement in the nation's Congress.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Eduardo Garcia
in Bogota; Editing by Vicki Allen and Will Dunham)