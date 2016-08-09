BOGOTA, Aug 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Colombia is
expanding its land restitution programme into former no-go areas
in the country's war-torn south aiming to return land stolen
from farmers by illegal armed groups, the government has said as
peace talks advance.
Between 6.5 and 10 million hectares (38,610 square miles) of
land - up to 15 percent of Colombian territory - has been
abandoned or illegally acquired through violence and fraud by
leftist rebels and paramilitary groups during Colombia's
five-decade war, according to the government.
Following a historic ceasefire signed in June with rebels
from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), new
areas once considered too dangerous for officials to enter, have
now opened up, allowing the government to step up its land
restitution programme and enabling more displaced families to
return home.
"We announce we are entering those municipalities hardest
hit by violence," Ricardo Sabogal, who heads the government
entity charged with overseeing land restitution, told reporters
last week.
"It's a huge challenge in terms of restitution and we will
do justice in the heart of areas where people were forced to
abandon their lands and were dispossessed of their lands by the
FARC."
He said the government's land restitution programme, which
started in 2011, would now target six provinces in Colombia's
south including former guerrilla strongholds and jungle areas it
has previously been unable to enter.
Nearly 7 million Colombians, many of them poor farmers, have
been forced to flee their homes to escape violence by warring
factions, according to government figures.
Some of the land they left behind was abandoned and left
idle for years. Other land was seized by paramilitary and
guerrilla groups with farmers often pressured by the armed
groups to sell out at cut-rate prices.
Under the land restitution programme, about 200,000 hectares
of land has so far been handed back, together with land titles
awarded by judges, benefiting about 20,000 Colombians.
But this accounts for just a fraction of the stolen and
abandoned land.
Of the some 80,000 land claims lodged to date with the
authorities less than half are being processed, hampered by red
tape and difficulties in sorting out who has legal title.
Violence and threats made against land rights campaigners
has also undermined gains made in land restitution efforts.
The office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human
Rights in Colombia documented 41 rights activists were killed in
2015, including land rights campaigners.
The issue of returning stolen and abandoned land to its
rightful owners and Colombia's unequal land distribution have
been key discussion points at peace talks taking place in Cuba.
The talks, which started nearly four years ago, are now in
their last stages, with an accord expected within weeks.
The government and FARC rebels are finalising a roadmap that
would see around 7,000 rebels hand in their weapons and
establish a truth commission and special tribunals to try former
combatants.
Any peace deal will be put to Colombians for approval in a
vote.
