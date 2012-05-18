* Central bank raised concern about consumer credit

By Helen Murphy

BOGOTA, May 18 Colombia will adopt additional reserve requirements on new consumer credit in a bid to improve bank portfolios as the size of past due loans continues to increase, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters on Friday.

The "macro-prudential" measure will be applied to individual banks depending on the quality of their loan portfolios, with those holding higher levels of past due loans required to put more cash in the central bank's vaults, Echeverry said.

"This is an innovative measure that we haven't heard exists anywhere else in the world," Echeverry said. "It's a measure to cool, to reduce growth in overdue loans, but it won't affect all entities, just those specific banks that have seen their portfolios deteriorate."

He called the new measure, which will apply only to new loans, a "marginal reserve requirement."

Colombia's central bank has raised concern in recent months about the increase in bank lending to consumers as the growing economy and improved security encourage residents to borrow to buy cars, real estate and domestic appliances.

The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate 225 basis points since February last year, to 5.25 percent currently, to help ease inflation and slow credit.

Monetary policy statements, which usually stress that fighting inflation is the bank's top priority, have in recent months weighed more heavily on words of caution that household debt payments as a percentage of income is too high.

Central Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe said during his quarterly presentation in Bogota o n F riday that the board would take into consideration the new measure when it meets May 28 to discuss monetary policy.

The government measure "doesn't imply that we won't take decisions, we have to look at everything, the impact of the measure, where it goes and of course we have to consider other variables," Uribe said.

"We have to be sure we are lending to people with a good risk assessment and that the people have capacity to pay in the future," he said.

Car sales have reached a record, buoyed by ads that promise buyers can drive away SUVs for as little as $50 a month with no down payment. Sales staff at department stores pursue shoppers with discounts if they use store credit cards, and banks cold-call clients offering pre-approved loans.

"A decision like this will mean fewer Colombians will take loans because the provisions will be incorporated into the cost of the credit," Banco Davivienda President Efrain Forero told reporters following the announcement.

The government's financial sector watchdog, known as the Superfinanciera, said the measure would "prevent future problems" and "foster healthy growth in the consumer portfolio."

Still, Colombia is way behind other Latin American countries in terms of lending.

Its total loan portfolio represents about 30 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 49 percent in Brazil and 73 percent in Chile.

Colombia's consumer credit grew 22 percent last year, outpacing growth elsewhere. Consumer credit in Brazil rose 17 percent, Chile's was up 13 percent and Mexico's loan portfolio was 8 percent higher.

Consumer credit represents about 25 percent of total household income.

"The government will establish additional provisions, which will be temporary, until we consider that this situation of the growth in past due consumer loans has past," Echeverry said. (Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)