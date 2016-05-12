BOGOTA May 12 Colombia's government needs to
offer more protection to mining companies who are being
threatened by leftist rebels and criminal gangs in control of
illegal mines, the country's mining association said on
Thursday.
Illegal mining controlled by armed groups produces at least
as much gold each year in the Andean country as licensed miners,
who produced 59.2 million tonnes of the precious metal last
year, according to industry and government estimates.
"Illegal mining has taken advantage of us," Santiago Angel,
the president of the Colombian Mining Association (ACM), said in
a press conference in Bogota. "We reject the threats against
various mining companies and their employees by illegal groups."
The comments mark the first time the ACM has publicly
decried threats by armed groups.
Angel said he hoped the government would increase the
presence of security forces to prevent environmental damage and
tax losses which he said reached $67 million each year.
He declined to name the companies which had received
threats. Military sources told Reuters the armed groups hope to
scare companies into abandoning projects.
According to recent studies, illegal mining occurs in
one-third of Colombia's territory.
ACM's members include the country's largest coal miners
Cerrejon - a joint venture between Australia-based BHP Billiton
Ltd, London- and Johannesburg-based Anglo American Plc
and Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata - Prodeco, a
unit of Glencore Xstrata, and Alabama-based Drummond.
The association said coal production was 19.7 million tonnes
in the first quarter, down 7.9 percent from the year-earlier
period. The government has not yet released official production
figures for the quarter.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Paul Simao)