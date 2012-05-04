BOGOTA, May 4 Colombia has again extended a ban
on new requests for mining permits until August, when a new
mining agency should start operations in the mineral-rich
country, the government said.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter has been hit by a series of
mine explosions and accidents that has killed hundreds in the
past few years and has also struggled to keep up with a flood of
requests for mining permits, which prompted the government to
create a new regulatory agency.
In a statement dated Wednesday the Mines and Energy Ministry
said the ban is timed to end in three months, when the National
Mining Agency should begin operations. The ban has been extended
several times in the past year.
The statement said that authorities need more time to
determine whether some areas in the Amazon region are safe
enough to be opened to mining. It also said the new mining
agency needs more time to carry out the procedures that would
allow it to grant mining permits once it starts operations.
Colombia has seen a surge in oil and mining investment thanks
to a decade-long U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist rebels
and illegal armed groups. A flood of new players has emerged to
profit from government policies aimed at luring foreign
investors to the country.
(Reporting By Eduardo Garcia, editing by Brian
Ellsworth;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)