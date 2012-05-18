* Some $300 mln to be invested in La Colosa
* La Colosa gold resources have doubled, 24 mln oz
CARTAGENA, Colombia May 18 AngloGold Ashanti
, the world's No. 3 gold producer, plans to invest $400
million in Colombia in the 2013-2015 period at its La Colosa
deposit and other gold exploration projects, a company executive
said on Friday.
Some $300 million is earmarked for exploration work at La
Colosa, Colombia's largest gold deposit, located in the southern
Tolima province.
The remaining $100 million would be invested in exploration
projects in the regions of Antioquia, Cauca, Bolivar and Caldas,
AngloGold's chief executive in Colombia, Rafael Herz, said
during a mining conference in the port city of Cartagena.
Hertz said that geological work allowed the company to more
than double inferred gold resources at La Colosa to 24 million
ounces from initial estimates of 12.3 million ounces.
"Mining resources in the area have been confirmed and are
higher than (initially) established," he said.
AngloGold last year unveiled a plan to invest $310 million
in Colombia between 2011 and 2013.
A local environmental agency refused to grant a water permit
for La Colosa last year, arguing that there is not enough water
for the project in the area.
Herz said the lack of environmental and water permits have
prevented AngloGold from finishing exploration work at La Colosa
in 2012, as it had planned.
The delay with the permits means Colosa may not start
production until 2019, two years after initially planned.
The company estimates that la Colosa will produce between
600,000 ounces and 800,000 ounces of gold per year and that it
will have a 20-year lifespan, Hertz said.
Colombia has seen a boom in foreign direct investment,
mainly in oil and mining, over the last few years thanks to a
U.S.-backed military crackdown on illegal armed groups opening
up many areas of the country to exploration.
However, mining and energy investors have run into issues
over the past few years from licensing delays to environmental
concerns and deadly accidents, forcing the government to
overhaul the sectors including creating a new agency to oversee
the mining industry.
(Reporting by Diana Delgado; writing by Eduardo Garcia, editing
by Bernard Orr)