* Govt has cleared 90 pct of backlog - group
* Ban on new requests extended for 2 months
(Adds government confirmation)
By Jack Kimball
CARTAGENA, Colombia, Feb 3 Colombia has
extended a suspension on receiving new requests for mining
concessions for two months to handle a backlog of permits, the
Andean nation's energy ministry said on Friday.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter has been hit by a series of
mine explosions that killed dozens of workers over the last
couple of years, prompting calls for stricter oversight at a
time when Colombia's mining sector is enjoying a mini-boom.
The government halted requests for mining concessions and
for legalizing traditional mining operations from 2011 until
February this year. Regulators have in the past been accused of
doling out permits without sufficient oversight.
In a resolution published on Friday, the energy ministry
said the suspension had been extended for two months.
"There are two sides - it's negative because we're still
being restricted, but on the positive side the government is
strengthening institutions," said Cesar Diaz, head of the
Colombian Mining Chamber.
The government has said it needs more time to analyze
requests due to the volume it receives. According to mining
regulator Ingeominas, Colombia received 3,600 concession
requests in 2010, 3,900 in 2009 and 7,800 in 2008.
Colombia has experienced a surge in oil and mining
investment since a 2002 U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist
rebels. A flood of new players has emerged to take advantage of
government policies meant to attract investors.
The mining sector has seen a raft of changes since President
Juan Manuel Santos took office in 2010 after high-profile
accidents, a long delay in the approval of mining titles and
growing criticism of the management of the sector.
Over the last year, the country has also changed the way it
manages oil and mining royalties, modified some taxes which
affected the sector, and saw the constitutional court strike
down a mining law for failure to consult local communities.
The mining sector has been plagued by safety and corruption
scandals, mainly in small mines, prompting the government to
redesign regulation and create a new mining agency. Nearly 500
miners were killed between 2005 and 2010.
Eduardo Chaparro, head of the mining unit of Colombia's
industrialist group ANDI, said the government had cleared nearly
90 percent of the backlog in mining permits and needed some more
time to finish.
"They want to look in detail at each and every application,"
he said on the sidelines of a conference in the coastal city of
Cartagena.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Dale Hudson)