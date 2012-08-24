* Santos names current energy minister Cardenas as finmin
* Cardenas will also be central bank board member
* More cabinet changes are expected in coming days
* Colombia's economy is showing signs of moderation
By Jack Kimball and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Aug 23 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos moved Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas to head the
finance ministry on Thursday in a surprise move for Latin
America's fourth-largest economy.
At the midpoint of his four-year term, Santos asked all 16
ministers to resign, including Finance Minister Juan Carlos
Echeverry, and set the stage for a cabinet shuffle aimed at
shoring up his slumping approval ratings.
"The challenge ahead is to strengthen, maintain, ensure that
Colombia remains a country that has excellent international
credibility," Cardenas said.
Cardenas, 50, who helped preside over a boom in the mining
and oil industries, will also represent the government on the
central bank's board and seek ways to bolster growth in an
economy being hit by the international financial crisis.
Santos, after naming Cardenas, said he was "designed to be
finance minister." He holds a doctorate in economics from the
University of California at Berkeley and previously held
ministerial posts in economic development and transport.
"Cardenas is an extremely well-known and respected
economist, with fiscally sound ideas, so from a market
perspective this will be well received," said Alberto Bernal,
head of research for Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami.
"What's more important now for the market is the political
makeup for the entire Santos cabinet."
Among other posts that may change hands in coming days are
the education, health, interior, agriculture and defense
portfolios, according to government sources.
Cardenas, who takes on the new role in about a week, may
emulate Echeverry's vocal stance at the central bank and press
policymakers to seek more aggressive measures to ease gains in
the peso, among the strongest gaining currencies worldwide.
The central bank meets on Friday to vote on whether to cut
its benchmark lending rate to stimulate a slowing economy.
Echeverry said he would attend that meeting and "once again
try to persuade" the board to more actively purchase dollars in
the foreign exchange market to weaken the peso.
Once an investment pariah as drug-trafficking insurgents
kidnapped, killed and attacked authorities in rural areas with
bombs, Colombia has seen a dramatic turnaround in the last
decade, attracting record foreign investment.
But the 61-year-old Santos has come under a constant stream
of criticism from former President Alvaro Uribe and a growing
number of attacks by leftist rebels, denting his once commanding
popularity.
WHO WILL BE NEXT ENERGY MINISTER?
Known for his lively language and joking with the media,
Echeverry will be nominated for a top role in the International
Monetary Fund, Santos said.
He is credited with guiding a fiscal rule through Congress
that aims to save money during boom times and balance the budget
by 2014. He also helped secure investment-grade ratings last
year from three major credit-rating agencies.
Echeverry said he had asked to leave the government to focus
on his family.
Santos did not say who would be the next minister of mines
and energy.
Whoever replaces Cardenas as energy minister will be the
third person to hold the post in less than two years.
Cesar Diaz, head of the Colombian Mining Chamber, said he
did not believe that would affect investor sentiment.
"Officials are important, but more important than officials
are the policies of the central government. In this case it
won't affect the sector," Diaz said.
Others, however, said moving Cardenas to the finance
ministry at a critical time for the mining sector, when Colombia
is trying to push through a raft of changes, would be negative
for the industry.
Some analysts said Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon could
be among those leaving the cabinet after a rise in assaults by
FARC rebels and a perception that security is deteriorating.
Santos, credited with some of the biggest blows to the
rebels, accuses foes of using attacks by rebels as a "political
weapon" and dismisses claims by Uribe and his followers that he
is failing on security.