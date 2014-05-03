BOGOTA May 2 Colombia's constitutional court
ruled on Friday that applying a decision by the International
Court of Justice (ICJ) that granted Nicaragua a disputed area of
Caribbean waters could not take effect without a treaty between
the countries.
The court's verdict upholds the position taken by Colombian
President Juan Manuel Santos, who said the Hague-based ICJ's
decision was not applicable according to Colombia's constitution
without such a treaty, ratified by the Andean nation's congress.
The ICJ in November 2012 reduced the area of ocean that
belonged to Colombia around its cluster of Caribbean islands,
determining that a section of their maritime shelf belonged to
Nicaragua.
Colombia has been angered by Nicaraguan President Daniel
Ortega's plans to allow foreign companies to explore for oil in
Caribbean seas that Colombia maintains are its own.
Santos, the front runner in a presidential election set for
May 25 in which he will seek a second term, has never said that
he flatly rejected the ICJ's ruling and stated in the past that
Colombia would not go to war to resolve the dispute.
Nonetheless, he said last September that he would oppose any
attempt by Nicaragua to extend its sea frontier toward Colombia
and said then he had technical and judicial arguments ready to
press the case, which he declined to reveal.
Santos said on Friday he would wait to receive details of
the constitutional court's verdict before deciding what course
of action to take.
Until now, Colombia has said that Nicaragua only has
economic rights, such as to fish in the disputed waters, but not
sovereignty over them.
