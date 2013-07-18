BOGOTA, July 18 Colombia's biggest food
processor, Nutresa, announced on Thursday it would buy
Chile's 120-year-old Tresmontes Lucchetti food and beverage
producer for $758 million, expanding the Colombian company's
international presence.
Nutresa, controlled by the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno
conglomerate, said it would finance the takeover of Chile's
second-largest and privately held food processor with cash and a
bank loan and complete the transaction by October.
"This acquisition expands Grupo Nutresa's frontiers to
Chile, a market that has a high level of food consumption per
capita, is solid, profitable and stable economically and
institutionally," Nutresa said in a statement.
Nutresa said it was paying the equivalent of 12.6 times the
Chilean company's 2012 EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization. Tresmontes Lucchetti has nine
production plants in Chile and one in both Peru and Argentina.
The takeover will expand Nutresa's presence to 15 countries
in North, Central and South America as well as Malaysia. The
company said the purchase would also enable it to achieve
earlier its goal of tripling sales between 2005 and 2015.
Nutresa's shares were trading 0.4 percent higher at 24,700
pesos on Thursday.
