BOGOTA May 10 Colombia's attorney general has
charged the former chief executive officer of investment holding
company Corficolombiana with bribery in a construction deal with
Brazil's Odebrecht SA.
A hearing for Jose Elias Melo was set for July 5, the
attorney general's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Corficolombiana participated in the roadway
construction through its Episol subsidiary, with 33 percent of
the concession to build Ruta del Sol II. Odebrecht
controlled 62 percent, and CSS Constructores, the remaining 5
percent.
The multimillion-dollar project was halted because of the
bribery scandal.
Corficolombiana said it would make a statement later on
Wednesday.
