BOGOTA Feb 16 Colombian regulators ordered the
nullification of a major road construction contract that had
been awarded to Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht
and local partners, amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
The project had been suspended by a court order last week,
pending the final decision of commerce regulators. The
cancellation of the contract for the Ruta del Sol 2 highway
opens a new bidding process.
Odebrecht pleaded guilty in U.S. court and agreed to a $3.5
billion penalty for paying hundreds of millions of dollars in
bribes in association with projects in 12 countries, including
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela.
"In an effort to restore free economic competition, the
Superintendence has ordered the National Infrastructure Agency
to immediately terminate the contract," the regulators said in a
statement.
Odebrecht controlled 62 percent of the project to build the
528-km (328-mile) highway, while holding company Corficolombiana
had a 33 percent share through its subsidiary Episol
and CSS Constructores had the remaining 5 percent stake.
The contract has been valued at 5 trillion pesos, about $1.7
billion.
Odebrecht has agreed to pay $11 million in fines to Colombia
and the company may be prevented from bidding on future public
works projects and obliged to terminate current contracts.
Corficolombiana said on Wednesday that it had no knowledge
of any corrupt acts committed by Odebrecht and that it had asked
Colombian authorities to consider it a victim in the scandal.
An ex-senator and former vice minister of transport have
both been arrested for allegedly receiving more than $11 million
in bribes from Odebrecht.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Cooney)