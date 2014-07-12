July 12, - Pumping of oil from one of Colombia's
most important pipelines, the Bicentenario, was paralyzed after
an attack by leftist rebels, its operator said on Saturday.
The attack took place on Friday near the municipality of
Fortul, in Arauca province, on the border with Venezuela. There
were no injuries.
The pipeline, jointly run by a group led by state oil
company Ecopetrol and Pacific Rubiales, has
capacity to transport 110,000 barrels a day along its 230
kilometers (144 miles) from oil fields in Colombia's eastern
plains to the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline.
The company did not provide an estimate for restarting
operations. The pipeline crosses areas where there is a strong
presence of the two main rebel groups, the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and the National Liberation Army,
or ELN.
Neither the company nor military sources said which armed
group was behind the attack.
Colombia is the fourth-largest producer of oil in Latin
America, but its output has been reduced by heavy attacks in
recent months by the insurgent groups. There were 259 attacks
on oil installations in 2013, the highest number in a decade.
Even though the FARC is engaged in peace talks with the
government, attacks have continued against economic and military
targets.
President Juan Manuel Santos, who was this month reelected
to a second term, is also seeking peace talks with the ELN.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Dan Grebler)