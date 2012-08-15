BRIEF-Kansai Paint plans to invest as much as 9 bln yen to build 2 factories in India - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei
BOGOTA Aug 15 Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would send 12 million barrels of its Castilla crude oil to a private Indian refinery over a year in a deal worth around $1.2 billion.
The company said it sent the first shipment of 2 million barrels of oil in a Very Large Crude Carrier on July 29 and it would take 35 days to arrive in India.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)