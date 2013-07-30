BOGOTA, July 29 An explosion shut down Colombia's 80,000 barrel-per-day Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline, state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA said on Monday, in an attack military sources blamed on leftist rebels.

The blast on Colombia's second biggest pipeline, used by U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp and owned by Ecopetrol, had no immediate impact on crude output or exports, the company said.

The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline was attacked on a stretch near Saravena, in Arauca province close to the border with Venezuela. It was the third attack on the pipeline this month.

The explosion, which took place on Sunday, was likely carried out by a rebel group, two military sources told Reuters. The sources did not attribute the attack specifically to the FARC, as the nation's biggest insurgent movement is known, or its smaller counterpart the ELN.

No details on how much crude was spilt by the explosion or the environmental damage were immediately available. The pipeline carries crude from the Cano Limon fields to the port of Covenas on the Caribbean coast for export.

The rebel groups have attacked oil infrastructure in Latin America's fourth biggest crude producer with increasing frequency in the past year or so, even as peace talks in Cuba progress between the government and the FARC.

Pipelines are usually brought back on line within a matter of days after attacks, which in 2012 were as regular as one every two or three days, according to defense ministry data, almost twice as frequent as in 2011.

Latin America's longest-running insurgency is at its weakest in decades. But attacks on pipelines in remote areas have cut into production goals, and kept the government from reaching its target of 1 million barrels per day until late last year.