Por Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, March 15 Leaders of Colombia's oil
industry on Thursday urged the government to keep tax rates
stable for the sector amid growing insistence by politicians
that energy firms pay a greater share of their earnings to the
Andean nation.
A group of legislators want President Juan Manuel Santos's
upcoming tax overhaul proposal to include royalty and tax hikes
on the oil industry, which is one of the fastest-growing in the
region thanks to improved security under a U.S.-backed military
crackdown on Marxist rebels.
Sector representatives say hiking taxes could limit the
competitiveness of the country's oil and gas projects, which
already face challenging logistics due to limited pipeline
capacity in key production areas.
"The oil sector is not asking for anything in the tax reform
other than maintaining the rules of the game," said Alejandro
Martinez, president of the association of private oil companies.
"An increase would put at risk the investments needed to
maintain the current rate of growth over the next decade," he
said during a press conference, adding the sector pays a higher
ratio of taxes to earnings than any other in Colombia.
The Santos administration this year will present a proposal
to congress to overhaul the tax code to cut tax evasion and
lower exemptions, but his government has said it does not favor
increasing the tax burden on the oil and mining industry.
Some of the legislators who want higher taxes belong to
Santos's party.
Martinez said 81 percent of net revenue from oil operations
in Colombia currently goes to the state. The oil sector in 2010
paid 4.2 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion) and royalties of 5.5
trillion pesos ($3.1 billion), according to the association.
Though its reserves are smaller than neighboring Venezuela,
Colombia has emerged as a new destination for oil investments in
part because it is seen as respecting investors.
Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez has nationalized most of
the country's energy sector, creating the perception that it is
a risky place to do business.
Colombia's oil sector brought in $6 billion in investments
last year, compared to a total of $15 billion in foreign direct
investment, according to the association. The country hopes to
reach production of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2012,
compared with output of 914,000 bpd last year.
A renewed flurry of security incidents, including
kidnappings of oil workers and bombings of a crucial pipeline by
leftist guerrillas, prevented Colombia from reaching its million
barrel per day target last year.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth)