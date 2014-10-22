(Adds additional quotes from finance minister)
BOGOTA Oct 22 Colombia may revise down its
projections for the price of oil in 2015 and 2016, Finance
Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday, feeding concerns
that the economy will face further revenue shortfalls because of
falling crude output.
The government has struggled this year to boost cash flow
from the oil sector after a drop in global crude oil prices and
debilitating attacks by Marxist guerrilla groups that have
damaged pipelines and slowed transport in areas where rebels
have a presence.
Meanwhile, the country's congress is discussing a tax reform
aimed at extending two duties that were scheduled to expire this
year as a way to make up for the decline in oil earnings,
responsible for about one fifth of government revenue.
"Today we are at a price of $86 per barrel," Cardenas said
during a congressional debate on oil royalties. "Knowing the
current level, it would not be out of line to think that we will
have to lower prices a bit, not just for 2015 but for 2016."
The Finance Ministry has budgeted for an average oil price
of $98 per barrel for 2015 and $99 per barrel for 2016.
"The reduction in oil prices does not take us by surprise,
we know the volatilities and the cycle," Cardenas told
journalists. "We're prepared."
"Obviously we hope that the prices have a floor of $80 -
which is what it costs to produce oil in the most remote areas,"
the minister added.
Production this year should be around 980,000 barrels per
day (bpd) and the government projects 1.029 million bpd in 2015
and 1.094 million bpd in 2016.
The oil industry is the Andean country's biggest exporter
and source of foreign exchange in its $380 billion economy.
Despite the decline in revenue, the sector will continue to
be a key engine of economic growth, Energy Minister Tomas
Gonzalez told Reuters in a recent interview.
State-run oil company Ecopetrol is a major producer
but the sector also attracts hefty foreign investment from
companies such as Canada's Pacific Rubiales and
U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)