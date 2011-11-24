BOGOTA Nov 24 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN(EC.N) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the 12th oil or gas company to be admitted, an indication of its commitment to mitigate the impact of drilling for and burning petroleum.

For a related story, double-click on [ID:nN1E7A505O]

Among the environmental measures taken by Ecopetrol:

OVERALL STRATEGY

Ecopetrol says its strategy is to comply with all environmental laws; reduce spills, emissions and solid waste; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and promote biodiversity.

The strategy is driven in part by its ambitions to expand overseas so it can comply with the most stringent environmental laws in foreign countries.

ENVIRONMENTAL SPENDING

Ecopetrol spent 988 billion pesos ($517 million) on environmental programs in 2010, and that figure is projected to exceed 1 trillion pesos in 2011. The spending represents a 617 percent increase from 2005.

METHANE TO MARKET

Ecopetrol is creating a program to capture methane gas that escapes from drilling sites and market it, working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to promote the technology around the world.

CAPTURING NATURAL GAS

Ecopetrol is developing a project to capture natural gas that escapes from well sites and convert it to electricity needed for production.

DISMANTLING OLD WELLS

Retired oil wells are an environmental hazard and need to be dismantled and covered up and the land restored to more natural state. Ecopetrol has created several funds for such operations, and they had a balance of $37 million as of September.

RELIEF WELLS

Relief wells can be drilled alongside oil wells in order to plug a blowout and could help mitigate disasters like the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico last year.

Ecopetrol produces almost all of its oil onshore but is a partner with the U.S. firm Anadarko, the operator, in the so-called K2 block in U.S. Gulf of Mexico that produces 2,000 barrels per day.

Ecopetrol does not drill relief wells because its drilling offshore to date has been exploratory, not for production.

"In the event of discovering an oil deposit, and in accordance with its depth and the risk analysis, the possibility (of drilling a relief well) would be studied," the company said.

SOURCES: Interview with Luis Alberto Leal, Ecopetrol's leader on environmental issues, and email exchange with Ecopetrol's office of corporate communications. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta)