BOGOTA Nov 23 Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil
producer, plans to auction off 111 oil blocks with total acreage of 15.6
million hectares (38.5 million acres) next year, the National Hydrocarbons
Agency said Wednesday.
The Andean nation's oil sector has been the main driver behind foreign
direct investment over the last decade, boosting economic growth and export
revenues after years of declining crude oil production in the late 1990s.
Colombia will auction 102 onshore blocks mainly in the center of the
country and 11 blocks in the Caribbean, the agency said in a presentation
published on its website.
Contracts will be divided up into exploration and production, and
technical evaluation while companies should present documents from April 11
to June 8, it said.
Adjudication of the blocks and contract signing should take place in
November and December, the body said.
After years on a slow decline, oil output has ramped up to historic
highs of 950,000 barrels per day as better security has allowed greater
exploitation of heavy crude areas in addition to incremental production at
existing fields.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by John Picinich)