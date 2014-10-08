BOGOTA Oct 8 Despite a decline in oil revenue, the sector will remain an important engine of Colombia's economic growth and even more so if the government signs a peace accord with Marxist FARC rebels, Energy Minister Tomas Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

The government has struggled this year to boost cash flow from the sector after a drop in global prices and debilitating attacks by guerrilla groups that have damaged pipelines and slowed transport in areas where rebels have a presence.

The government unveiled tax reform measures last week to help make up for the decline in its oil earnings, which are responsible for about one fifth of government revenue.

But Gonzalez says the sector is "absolutely indispensable" for the economy and will continue, along with mining of coal and nickel, to be the backbone for growth, especially if five decades of war with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) ends.

"Colombia should be assured that in the coming years oil and mining will provide the resources for development," Gonzalez said during an interview. "To say the nation's oil industry is finished is false."

"One of the biggest winners from a peace deal will be this sector, I have no doubt, because there will be less security pressure and that will make us more competitive in terms of investment."

The oil industry is the Andean nation's biggest exporter and source of foreign exchange in its $370 billion economy. It provides 20 percent of government revenue, from royalties and taxes, while attracting a hefty level of foreign investment from companies such as Canada's Pacific Rubiales and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The government is hoping successful peace talks with the FARC will give the industry a breather after years of sabotage and kidnappings of oil workers. Great swathes of once no-go-areas may open to exploration.

Gonzalez, who became minister just weeks ago, is tasked with bolstering reserves and output, which through August slipped 5.5 percent from the 2014 target of 1.04 million barrels a day.

Average output during the first eight months of 2014 was 983,000 barrels. Reserves are equivalent to less than 7 years.

Global oil prices have also plunged more than 15 percent this year, cutting into the sector's earnings.

The government needs to attract fresh investment and so has recently adopted measures to improve security, streamline environmental licensing and deal with communities close to drilling areas.

Investment in conventional as well as off-shore and non-conventional production is critical if the government wants to lift reserves to 10 years by 2018.

"The idea is to compensate the decline in the price of oil with more production," Gonzalez said, adding that output could top 1.1 million barrels a day.

The new tax reform bill, expected to be approved this year, has upset the oil industry, as it sets a new level of duty on profits. The overhaul aims to raise $26.2 billion over the next four years to pay for social and other spending.

The sector must play its part in providing tax revenue, Gonzalez said, but the government must be "careful to avoid asphyxiating" its ability to invest.

"With every extra barrel, it gives us more taxes, more royalties and more possibilities to make social investments." (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Frances Kerry)