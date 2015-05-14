BOGOTA, May 14 Colombia produced an average
1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in April, up a
sliver from March but 9.6 percent higher than the same month
last year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
Natural gas production in April was stable compared with the
same month last year, averaging 1.008 billion cubic feet per
day, the ministry said, but it dipped 3.9 percent from April
last year.
State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales
is the biggest private player.
Colombia's private sector oil producers' association, ACP,
said this week it doubted the Andean country would manage to
keep output above 1 million barrels for the whole year due to
insufficient investment in new production.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
APRIL 1,025 935
MARCH 1,021 979
FEB 1,027 1,004
JAN 1,035 1,014
2014 2013
DEC 1,007 1,008
NOV 1,002 1,014
OCT 1,004 986
SEPT 996 1,000
AUG 1,002 1,033
JULY 971 1,023
JUNE 1,011 978
MAY 952 1,019
APRIL 935 1,011
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
(Reporting by Peter Murphy, editing by G Crosse)