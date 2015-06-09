BOGOTA, June 9 Colombia produced an average
1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in May, the same
quantity as in April and 70,000 barrels more than in May last
year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
Natural gas production in May rose 4.1 percent over April's
level, averaging 1.050 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry
said, though it fell from 1.084 million in May last year.
Colombia's leftist rebels have stepped up attacks on oil
industry infrastructure in the last two weeks, bombing an oil
pipeline and on Monday forcing a convoy of tanker trucks to
spill over the road the crude oil they were taking from the
Andean nation's volatile south.
State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales
is the biggest private player.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
MAY 1,025 952
APRIL 1,025 935
MARCH 1,021 979
FEB 1,027 1,004
JAN 1,035 1,014
2014 2013
DEC 1,007 1,008
NOV 1,002 1,014
OCT 1,004 986
SEPT 996 1,000
AUG 1,002 1,033
JULY 971 1,023
JUNE 1,011 978
MAY 952 1,019
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)