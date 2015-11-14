BOGOTA, Nov 13 Colombia produced an average 996,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in October, down 0.9 percent from 1,007,000 bpd output in September, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday. Natural gas production last month rose 0.04 percent from September's figure to 1,050 million cubic feet per day. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 OCT 996 1,004 SEPT 1,007 996 AUG 966 1,002 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)