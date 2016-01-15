BOGOTA, Jan 15 Colombia produced an average of
1,005,400 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in 2015, the Mines and
Energy Ministry said on Friday, up 1.75 percent from 988,100
million bpd output the year before, according to Reuters
calculations.
The ministry did not give an average 2015 figure for natural
gas production per day, but according to previous figures it
would have been 1.030 billion cubic feet per day during the
year, down 7.1 percent from the 1.109 billion cubic feet per day
average in 2014.
Crude production in December was 993,800 bpd, the ministry
said in a statement, down 1.31 percent from the 1,007,000
million barrels produced during the same month the year before.
Natural gas production last month fell 0.74 percent from the
December 2014 figure of 1.043 billion cubic feet per day to
1.035 billion cubic feet per day.
State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and
Production Corporation is the biggest private player.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
DEC 993 1,007
NOV 987 1,004
OCT 996 1,004
SEPT 1,007 996
AUG 966 1,002
JULY 945 971
JUNE 1,007 1,011
MAY 1,025 952
APRIL 1,025 935
MARCH 1,021 979
FEB 1,027 1,004
JAN 1,035 1,014
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)