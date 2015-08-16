BOGOTA, Aug 16 Colombia produced an average
945,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in July, down from 1.007
million in June, the Mines and Energy Ministry said.
Natural gas production in July fell to 966 million cubic
feet per day from 1.035 billion in June, the ministry said.
State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales
is the biggest private player.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
JULY 945 971
JUNE 1,007 1,011
MAY 1,025 952
APRIL 1,025 935
MARCH 1,021 979
FEB 1,027 1,004
JAN 1,035 1,014
2014 2013
DEC 1,007 1,008
NOV 1,002 1,014
OCT 1,004 986
SEPT 996 1,000
AUG 1,002 1,033
JULY 971 1,023
JUNE 1,011 978
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
