BOGOTA Feb 23 Canadian energy company
Pacific Rubiales boosted its Colombian oil reserves by 52
percent in 2011, thanks to greater exploration in the Andean
nation, the company said Thursday.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest oil producer in
Colombia, increased proved and probable reserves to 407 million
barrels of petroleum equivalent last year, the Toronto-based
company said in a statement.
Pacific Rubiales is churning out 240,000 barrels per day at
its Rubiales and Quifa fields, located in the eastern province
of Meta. Pacific is seeking to increase output by as much as 30
percent this year, the company's Colombia president Jose
Francisco Arata said.
The government expects $16 billion in foreign investment
this year, most of which will come from oil and mining.