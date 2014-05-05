(Adds energy minister quote, industry reaction, byline)
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA May 5 Colombia's oil reserves had risen
2.9 percent to 2.445 billion barrels by the end of 2013, up from
2.38 billion barrels a year earlier, taking reserves to their
highest despite a missed exploration target, the energy ministry
said on Monday.
Foreign investment into the Andean nation's oil and gas
sector has surged in recent years and the government is
preparing to tap non-conventional or shale resources offering
such blocks in its 2014 oil auction which concludes in July.
Though security has improved massively in the last 10 years
due to increased military pressure on the leftist FARC and ELN
guerrilla groups, the rebels have intensified bomb attacks on
oil pipelines, with 259 attacks in 2013 alone, the oil industry
association said.
"2013 was a difficult year for the sector because it had to
contend with attacks and social conflict which impacted on oil
sector activity," said Energy Minister Amylkar Acosta, adding
that reserves were now at their highest ever.
He said some 115 exploration wells had been drilled in 2013,
below the target of 135.
Santiago Angel, Vice-President for Hydrocarbons at the
national association for industrial development, ANDI, welcomed
the growth in reserves but said they were still uncomfortably
low, still equivalent to around seven years output.
"It's good news if you look at it in percentage terms but
overall it's still worrying," he said, suggesting upwards of 15
years production in reserves as a desireable level.
Gas reserves by Dec. 31, 2013 stood at 6,409 tera-cubic
feet, the ministry said.
Colombia produced just over 1 million barrels per day of
crude in 2013, up 6.6 percent from 944,000 barrels per day in
2012. Gas production last year was 1.174 billion cubic feet per
day on average, up 1.6 percent from 2012.
State-run Ecopetrol produces the bulk of Colombia's
crude oil and Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the
biggest private oil producer.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr and Marguerita Choy)