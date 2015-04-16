BOGOTA, April 16 Forty-three percent of
companies in Colombia's oil sector are at high risk of going
bankrupt as the industry reels from the recent halving of oil
prices, according to a survey presented to the Andean country's
congress this week.
The survey by the Colombia's companies' regulator polled 53
companies with total assets of about $10 billion but it did not
include state-run oil producer Ecopetrol or two
Toronto-listed companies, Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
and Canacol Energy Ltd.
The regulator did not say why those three companies were
excluded, but they are some of the largest operators in Colombia
and publicly listed.
All of the companies surveyed that were not at high risk of
bankruptcy were ranked medium risk, while none were classified
as low risk. Two surveyed firms were later excluded from the
results after entering liquidation.
Colombia is Latin America's fourth-biggest oil producer with
production of about 1 million barrels per day.
The survey was based on an analysis of the companies'
results in 2014 and financial risks. It also factored in how the
plunge in oil prices, which fell from $106 in June last year to
$55 this week, would affect their businesses.
The companies at high risk of insolvency posted financial
losses in the fourth quarter and had significantly higher debt
levels than the average of all the companies surveyed.
The head of the Campetrol association of oil service
companies, Ruben Dario Lizarralde, told Reuters last week that
association members were seeking to create joint ventures with
producers to explore for oil to maintain business activity until
prices recover.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)