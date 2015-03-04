(Adds quote, details on start date, context)
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, March 4 Colombia's main oil workers'
union, the USO, will hold an indefinite strike, its president
told Reuters on Wednesday, in protest at widespread job cuts in
the sector after a plunge in crude oil prices, but no start date
has yet been set.
A date for the stoppage would be fixed by March 26, said
Edwin Castano moments after a meeting with members to vote on
strike action. The union was still willing to discuss members'
grievances with the government in the meantime, he said.
More than half Colombia's oil is produced by
state-controlled Ecopetrol while Toronto-listed Pacific
Rubiales is the biggest private player. Around 2,400
USO members work at Ecopetrol and some are contractors at
Pacific.
"The 26th of March is the deadline we have for setting when
the strike will begin. Meanwhile, we're waiting to open dialogue
with the government and with Ecopetrol," Castano said.
Labor Minister Luis Eduardo Garzon said the government was
willing to hear the union's demands and explore solutions,
during a meeting with Castano on Tuesday, but members voted to
strike nonetheless.
An Ecopetrol source told Reuters the company is preparing a
contingency plan to minimize disruption in the event of a
stoppage and said strikes at Ecopetrol are prohibited by law
because the state-owned firm provides a service to the public.
A strike would deal a further blow to the Andean nation's
million-barrel-per-day industry already reeling from the roughly
halving of global crude prices since last June. It would also
cut badly-needed royalty and tax revenue the government relies
on and hit oil companies' earnings.
Around 10,000 workers have been laid off in the past few
months and dismissals could reach 25,000 this year, Castano
said, as companies rethink their investment and production plans
with less cash to invest.
Crude is Colombia's largest export and source of foreign
exchange. The Andean country is the fourth-largest oil producer
in Latin America.
The union also objects to the idea that the government could
at some point sell more shares in state-run Ecopetrol and to a
plan under way to privatize publicly-owned Isagen, in a
bid to raise funds for highway infrastructure.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Diane Craft)