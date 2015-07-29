A magnitude 5.9 quake struck the forested Panama-Colombia border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which was originally reported as magnitude 6.1, was very shallow at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km).

It was located about 160 miles (258 km) southeast of the capital of Panama, where the quake was felt, according to a tweet by the country's emergency services.

Jose Donderis, the director of Panama's emergency services, said that authorities were monitoring the situation, but had not received reports of damage.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Elida Moreno in Panama City; Editing by Eric Beech and Lisa Shumaker)