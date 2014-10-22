BOGOTA Oct 21 Panama and Colombia will
negotiate a financial information-sharing deal, ending a
stand-off over Colombia's classification of the Central American
country as a tax haven and removing it from that status,
Colombia's president said on Tuesday.
The Colombian government is trying to curb tax evasion and
two weeks ago designated neighboring Panama as a tax haven, in
an effort to pressure the country to agree to
information-sharing.
The move could have pushed Colombian investors out of
Panama, as assets in declared havens are taxed at three times
the rate of foreign assets in countries that share data with
Colombia.
"We were signing the decree through which we will remove
Panama from the list of tax havens, after they sign a memorandum
of understanding where they commit to a date by which to
negotiate a deal," President Juan Manuel Santos said at an event
late on Tuesday.
"It's what we wanted from the start," Santos said. "It's
good news for everyone."
The two countries will negotiate the terms of their
information-sharing and ink a deal on taxation, as well as
cooperation on fighting money laundering, the Colombian finance
ministry said.
"With the removal of Panama from Colombia's tax haven list
we're sending a message to the rest of the world," said Panama
Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo. "That Panama will demand a
space to dialogue."
Panama has previously signed information-sharing agreements
with other countries, including the United States
"Reaching an agreement on financial and tax
information-sharing with Panama is an important step in
international cooperation in the fight against money laundering
and tax evasion," Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas
said in a statement.
Panama had threatened "retaliatory measures" last week if
Colombia did not remove the country from the tax haven list
within seven days, an ultimatum which expired on
Tuesday.
Colombian investments in Panama, Central America's biggest
economy, more than quadrupled last year to $3.2 billion and
represented 41.8 percent of total foreign investments by
Colombians in 2013, according to central bank figures.
The United Arab Emirates, Barbados and Monaco have also
reached deals with Colombia, the finance ministry said, and will
be removed from the tax haven list.
(Reporting by Monica Garcia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Bernard Orr)