(Adds background and detail on the dispute)

GENEVA, June 7 Panama won a judgment on Tuesday against Colombia's use of high import tariffs on textiles, clothes and shoes to tackle alleged money laundering.

The Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization WTO upheld an earlier ruling, saying Colombia's tariff was higher than allowed by WTO rules and was not necessary to combat money laundering.

Colombia had argued that the imported goods constituted "illicit trade" because they were imported at artificially low prices in order to launder money and that should vindicate its use of a higher tariff than permitted under its WTO agreement.

Panama brought the case to the WTO in 2013, having previously lodged two complaints against its neighbour. Colombia settled the first dispute out of court in 2006, and Panama won the second dispute in 2009.

Colombia launched the appeal in November 2015 when a panel of three adjudicators dismissed the money-laundering pretext and backed Panama's complaint that the tariff, consisting of a fixed 10 percent plus a variable component, breached the maximum of 35-40 percent allowed for those goods.

The WTO appeal ruling, which is final, was the second this year concerning Panama, which is under global scrutiny because of a huge leak of secretive offshore accounts data from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

In April, the Appellate Body threw out a complaint from Panama about Argentina's efforts to combat alleged tax evasion and avoidance. Panama had accused Argentina of discriminating against suppliers of financial services based in "countries not cooperating for tax purposes". (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Heneghan)