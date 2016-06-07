(Adds background and detail on the dispute)
GENEVA, June 7 Panama won a judgment on Tuesday
against Colombia's use of high import tariffs on textiles,
clothes and shoes to tackle alleged money laundering.
The Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization WTO
upheld an earlier ruling, saying Colombia's tariff was higher
than allowed by WTO rules and was not necessary to combat money
laundering.
Colombia had argued that the imported goods constituted
"illicit trade" because they were imported at artificially low
prices in order to launder money and that should vindicate its
use of a higher tariff than permitted under its WTO agreement.
Panama brought the case to the WTO in 2013, having
previously lodged two complaints against its neighbour. Colombia
settled the first dispute out of court in 2006, and Panama won
the second dispute in 2009.
Colombia launched the appeal in November 2015 when a panel
of three adjudicators dismissed the money-laundering pretext and
backed Panama's complaint that the tariff, consisting of a fixed
10 percent plus a variable component, breached the maximum of
35-40 percent allowed for those goods.
The WTO appeal ruling, which is final, was the second this
year concerning Panama, which is under global scrutiny because
of a huge leak of secretive offshore accounts data from
Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.
In April, the Appellate Body threw out a complaint from
Panama about Argentina's efforts to combat alleged tax evasion
and avoidance. Panama had accused Argentina of discriminating
against suppliers of financial services based in "countries not
cooperating for tax purposes".
