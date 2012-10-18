HURDAL, Norway Oct 18 Colombia's Marxist FARC guerillas are willing to discuss a ceasefire deal at any point during their peace talks with the government, negotiator Ricardo Tellez told a news conference on Thursday.

"I'm sure they need a few more dead, a few more mutilated," Tellez said. "We believe the country needs no more, at any point we are willing to consider this."

Government negotiators earlier said there would be no ceasefire until a comprehensive deal is reached.