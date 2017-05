A Nicaraguan supporter of ''Si'' casts a vote into a mock ballot box that reads ''Urn of Peace'' during a simulated vote held in support of a Colombian peace deal with FARC rebels, in Managua, Nicaragua October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

BOGOTA Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels said on Monday they would maintain their ceasefire put in place over a year ago and "remain faithful" to the peace accord signed last week with the government.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) called on social and political movements to mobilize peacefully and back the peace agreement that was narrowly rejected on Sunday in a plebiscite.

