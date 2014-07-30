BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's President Juan Manuel
Santos said continuing attacks perpetrated by leftist FARC
guerrillas, many of which target infrastructure, could bring an
end to peace negotiations with the government.
Santos was re-elected in June with a mandate to complete a
peace process with the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia. There have been negotiations in Havana since late 2012
even though the FARC refused to declare a lasting ceasefire.
"What we are saying to them is, keep this up and you are
playing with fire and this (peace) process can end," Santos said
at an industrial event.
The FARC have been fighting successive governments for 50
years in a conflict that has killed around 220,000 people and
which mushroomed out of a peasant movement seeking land reform.
The United States and the European Union have declared the
FARC a terrorist organization.
