By Balazs Koranyi and Helen Murphy
HURDAL, Norway/BOGOTA, Oct 18 Colombian
government and leftist rebel negotiators agreed to meet in Cuba
in mid-November to start what are likely to be thorny peace
talks aimed at patching together an end to half a century of
conflict, both sides said on Thursday.
Talks, which opened in Norway this week, are the latest in a
long history of attempts to resolve the war which has left tens
of thousands dead and millions more displaced since the founding
of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in 1964.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is betting that a
decade of U.S.-backed blows against the FARC has battered the
group to the point it will seriously seek to end the fighting
after so many previous efforts ended in shambles.
But in the first sign of discord, rebel leader Ivan Marquez
slammed foreign oil and mining interests in Colombia, saying
their presence was destructive and should be discussed. Humberto
de la Calle, the government's lead negotiator, ruled that out.
"The peace process will be successful if it is serious,
realistic and efficient," de la Calle said in Hurdal, Norway.
"We are not discussing the model of economic development. We
are not discussing foreign investment. For that to be discussed
on the Colombian agenda, the FARC have to lay down their arms,
enter politics and win elections," he said.
In a carefully stage-managed event, Norwegian organizers
were able to avoid what became a symbol of the failure of the
last attempt at peace in 1999: a vacant chair. Back then, a
red-faced President Andres Pastrana sat next to the empty seat
of FARC founder Manuel Marulanda, who failed to turn up.
This time, the two sides appeared jointly on Thursday at a
plush hotel - the first time they have met publicly in a decade.
The negotiators entered the conference room together, then sat
at a table with representatives of Cuba and Norway between them.
They did not talk or shake hands.
The government delegation sat stone-faced as Marquez spoke
for half an hour following short opening remarks by de la Calle.
The sides then held separate press conferences.
The negotiations move to Cuba on Nov. 15 and will begin a
five-point agenda with discussions about rural development. The
last talks were held in a tent deep in the Colombian jungle.
"The spirit of the agreement is clear and you don't need to
find a theologian to interpret it. We'll work within the
spirit," said FARC negotiator Jesus Santrich, wearing dark
glasses and carrying a walking cane.
"We are embracing this process and I would like to say to
(de la Calle): 'take it easy, we're just starting.'"
"LONG PROCESS"
Peace with the FARC will by no means end violence in
Colombia as drug trafficking and criminal gangs - many born out
of the demobilization of right-wing paramilitary groups - will
continue to operate across the nation.
Many Colombians believe it will be impossible to absorb the
thousands of FARC fighters, many of whom are illiterate, into an
already difficult job market, and there are fears some rebels
could turn to cocaine trafficking.
Although ten years of strikes against the FARC - which has
funded its war by kidnapping, extortion and drugs - have cut its
ranks by more than half and put its leadership on the run,
defeating the rebels with military means alone has proved
difficult, leaving a negotiated deal as the best alternative.
Santos, who faces re-election in 2014, says the government
wants to reach a deal in a matter of months, not years, while
the FARC says it will sit at the table as long as necessary,
which was reiterated by Marquez at the opening of the new talks.
"Marquez's expressed opposition to achieving a peace
agreement 'against the clock' is a clear signal that the group
will attempt to prolong and extend the process as long as
possible," said James Lockhart Smith of the Maplecroft risk
consultancy.
"There is very unlikely to be a definitive agreement ...
before the campaign for the 2014 presidential elections begins
again in Colombia."
In a tone reminiscent of previous FARC statements, Marquez
criticized international mining companies and rich Colombians
for buying up land at the expense of the rural poor, accusing by
name the sons of former President Alvaro Uribe.
Uribe, credited for the U.S.-backed offensive that weakened
the FARC, is among the most vocal critics of the talks, saying
Santos has sold out in a bid for a place in the history books at
the expense of security. Uribe denied Marquez's accusations in a
Twitter message on Thursday.
KIDNAP VICTIMS
Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer has seen a boom
in oil and mining investment over the past decade, as improved
security attracted an influx of dollars. Santos' government has
called the sector a "locomotive" for growth.
The bearded and bespectacled Marquez, wearing a dark suit
and white shirt, lashed out specifically at Cerrejon, Drummond,
BHP Billiton and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
"The energy and mining locomotive is like a demon of
social-environmental destruction. If the people do not stop it,
in less than a decade it will convert Colombia into an unviable
country," Marquez said.
Foreign direct investment this year is expected to reach
about $17 billion, a record, and well above the $2 billion it
attracted in 2002 when Uribe took office. Back then, the FARC
was at its strongest and able to launch attacks in Bogota.
In the capital, dozens of family members of FARC kidnap
victims gathered in a main square, wearing black T-shirts with
colour photos of their missing parents, sons and daughters.
"We want to know the truth. We want them to give us back our
family members," Amparo Bustos, whose 71-year-old father is
being held by the rebels, said in an appeal on local television.
"Alive or dead, we want to know the truth."