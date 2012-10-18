HURDAL, Norway Oct 18 Colombia's government and
Marxist rebels promised on Thursday to seek a comprehensive
peace agreement at their talks aimed at ending nearly half a
century of conflict.
The next phase of their talks will start in Havana on Nov.
15, they announced in a joint declaration in Norway.
FARC guerrillas and Colombia's government began their
closed-door talks in Oslo on Wednesday. Several past peace
attempts ended in shambles, some even strengthening the
guerrillas' ability to attack civilian and military targets.